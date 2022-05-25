A local Ririe Resident approached the Ririe City Council during their April 12 meeting to propose the city purchase the old Chevron Co-op to make a sports facility for the city.
Suzi Barrett, two-year Ririe Local, personal trainer and health educator, asked the city council to consider purchasing the co-op to create a sports facility for the city. She stated the city could utilize a Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) grant for the project.
“There’s an awful lot of potential in the buildings along main street,” said Kelly Wilson, a local business owner, in support of Barrett’s proposal.
According to Barrett’s proposal to the council, this facility could house a gym, a game room, and a lifting or Cross-fit box. It could also host community events and be used as a private rental for family parties, or teacher rentals for Yoga, dance or other related activities.
“There is a huge need for sports facilities in Ririe,” Barrett said. “We have young athletes practicing at five in the morning and very late at night. We have the high school which has one gym, the elementary school with one gym and a champion wrestling team but nowhere for the athletes to practice.”
This type of facility could also beautify Main Street and bring in people from outside the area, according to Wilson, with the possibility of it hosting craft fairs or tournaments.
“This building is one of the first things you see when you come into town,” Barrett said. “We don’t want it to be an eyesore, but what if it were an attraction? One that brought events to Ririe?”
Ririe has a couple of events every year which Barrett claims are very well attended. She stated the Ririe Christmas Pageant has seen 200 attendees in the previous years, last year she said the pageant had what felt like 500 people in attendance. The communities Halloween program also sees various people attend.
Wilson listed many different ideas the city could pursue during an interview in May regarding the facility. Aside from being a facility for kids and sports groups, she said she could see such facility being used for art classes or Ririe sponsored yoga or exercise classes, or even community theatre events.
“I think it would be phenomenal for outside events,” Barrett said. “Rigby’s craft fair is huge and lasts a couple of days and is profitable for so many small businesses. Something like this would be phenomenal to bring in revenue for companies and small business.”
The community could also use the facility to hold speech and debate tournaments and events for other school clubs, or community organizations.
The city council agreed to look into their options for the co-op and the indoor sports facility at their April 12 meeting.
The RCIF grant, according to the Idaho Department of Commerce, is a grant given to cities with populations less than 25,000 or with projects that have a significant rural benefit.
These funds are given to rural areas to support economic expansion and job creation, and requires cities to contribute matching funds.
“If the city could come up with the money, the RCIF can go up to $500,000 grants. It’s not guaranteed money, but it’s an idea,” Barrett said.
Barrett has not yet heard back from the City Council regarding this project proposal. However, she stated she has a few more ideas to make the indoor sports facility come to fruition.
“It’s just a random idea I had at this point,” Barrett said. “It was just a suggestion I had because I have a million ideas of what we can do with this facility. It’d be so nice to have a facility to support and encourage the community to be healthy.”