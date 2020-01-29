Ririe, Roberts and Mud Lake welcomed new and returning council members and mayors early in January.
Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell, Mud Lake Mayor Sherry Locascio and Roberts Mayor B. J. Berlin each renewed their promises to serve the people in their communities.
Each mayor also swore in newly elected members and organized the councils.
In Mud Lake, Locascio swore in returning members Bill Locascio and Mark Reyes. The council elected Rosalva Llamas council president.
Berlin swore in returning members Edidty Sanchez and Connie Surrerus in Roberts. The council reelected Ben Poston president.
In Ririe, the council approved the appointment of Robert Johnson to the vacant council member position. Lovell swore in both Johnson and Victor Sanchez as new council members. Eric Bennion was elected council president.