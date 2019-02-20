The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees admitted to an open meeting violation during their meeting Feb. 11 that allegedly involved Swan Valley and Ririe’s superintendent search.
“We had multiple trustees engaging in on matters that may foreseeably come before the board,” Chairman Jason Ferguson said. “At this point I would like to entertain a motion to accept self recognition of the open meeting law violation that occurred through an outside meeting with Swan Valley to discuss possible superintendent search process.”
Trustee Rebecca Andreasen moved to accept self recognition. The ensuing vote was unanimous.
During the meeting Ferguson referenced Idaho Code 74-208 (7) which explains “curing a violation.”
“(a) A violation may be cured by a public agency upon: (i) The agency’s self-recognition of a violation; or
(ii) Receipt by the secretary or clerk of the public agency of written notice of an alleged violation. A complaint filed and served upon the public agency may be substituted for other forms of written notice. Upon notice of an alleged open meeting violation, the governing body shall have fourteen days to respond publicly and either acknowledge the open meeting violation and state an intent to cure the violation or state that the public agency has determined that no violation has occurred and that no cure is necessary. Failure to respond shall be treated as a denial of any violation for purposes of proceeding with any enforcement action.
(b) Following the public agency’s acknowledgment of a violation pursuant to paragraph (a)(i) or (a)(ii) of this subsection, the public agency shall have fourteen (14) days to cure the violation by declaring that all actions taken at or resulting from the meeting in violation of this act void.
© All enforcement actions shall be stayed during the response and cure period but may recommence at the discretion of the complainant after the cure period has expired. Idaho Open Meeting Law Manual 3
(d) A cure as provided in this section shall act as a bar to the imposition of the civil penalty provided in subsection (2) of this section. A cure of a violation as provided in subsection (7)(a)(i) of this section shall act as a bar to the imposition of any civil penalty provided in subsection (4) of this section.”
Ferguson didn’t specify when the meeting took place, nor named the trustees that attended the meeting when The Jefferson Star questioned the meeting Feb. 12. He did note that only two board members attended the meeting and that the board clerk and superintendent were not present.
Superintendent Chad Williams told The Star that he spoke with Idaho School Board Association Leadership Development and Member Services Director Krissy Lamont Feb. 12, who indicated that the board had gone through the process of “curing” the violation.
After being informed of the violation, Jefferson County Attorney Weston Davis looked into the matter. He informed The Star Feb. 12 that after speaking with Williams, it doesn’t sound like a violation was actually committed because there weren’t enough members to form a quorum.