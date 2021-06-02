At the Ririe School Board meeting held May 19, Jeff Gee, Ririe Principal, gave an update on the funds left over from ESSER-1 and what the plan is for using them during the upcoming school year.
Gee stated the funds that are currently left over are around $20,000. Once that money is spent, the school will receive ESSER-2 funds.
According to Gee, they are putting $8,100 into this year’s summer school program from ESSER-1 funds.
“We’ve expanded our summer school [program],” said Gee.
Gee mentioned that due to COVID, last year’s summer school program was more of a jump-start program. The cost of the jump-start program was about $5,700, which Gee plans to reimburse the school through the ESSER-1 funding.
Gee stated that he would also like to purchase a smart-board for the special education room, which will be around $2,700.
“One of the things the state is looking at is what we are doing with our ESSER funds,” said Gee. “[But also], what are we doing with our disadvantaged and underprivileged kids [with those funds].”
According to Gee, the school has students that they wash their clothes for. At the elementary school, he would like to purchase a new washer and dryer for $2,000 so that the school has those facilities available for the kids.
Gee also stated that they will be purchasing new chairs for their conference room, which will be around $500, and stock up on custodial supplies for the next school year, which will be $943.50.
“These all fall within the parameters of what the money can be used for,” said Gee.
The motion to accept the use of these funds was unanimously approved by the school board.