The Ririe School Dist. #252 Board of Trustees passed a policy Oct. 8 that would require students to receive parental permission for immunizations.
Shanna Henderson attended the Board meeting Sept. 10 with concerns that her daughter had received immunizations from the Health Dept. during registration.
According to the board meeting minutes, Henderson said the nurse asked her daughter what insurance they have and then billed their insurance for immunizations her daughter received. The minutes state, “...she is not at all happy with what happened, and that it happened without parental consent.”
Henderson asked the board to review and revise the current policy, where in instances students were allowed to give consent for immunizations without parental permission.
“I didn’t know in Idaho that in Idaho, minors could consent for their own immunizations in certain circumstances,” said Ririe Superintendent Jeff Gee. “That one caught us a little off guard so while a minor can consent for themselves at other health department clinics, if we’re holding the event, we want parents to be aware of what’s going on.”
According to Gee, Eastern Idaho Public Health generally does shots for seventh graders and a flu shot clinic. Gee said they’ve never had a problem before this incident as parents are usually with students for seventh grade registration.
Insurance and Medicaid will cover the cost of the vaccination. EIPH does hold other clinics where those without insurance and Medicaid can receive their immunizations for free but the cost for immunizations at the school was not discussed.
“All payment is done through the health department,” Gee said.
Students can attend school as long as they have their immunization record or an exemption form filled out.
The school board also received a rundown on the district audit report, where auditor Kurt Folke with Quest CPA, PLLC., informed the board that for Fiscal Year 2020, or FY 20, the audit was successful but that the from the financial side of things, the craziness was not behind them.
“No news is good news,” Folke said.
According to Folke, the state is still scrambling to find what funds to use and figure things out in a COVID-19 economy. The district did have a net increase in their general fund of $213,948 that will reflect in the General Fund.
“That means we covered all the expenses and added to the carry over, which is $1,195,943,” Folke said.
He stated that about 75% of districts they’ve seen for FY 20 have had an increase as many schools put the breaks on spending knowing there would be holdbacks in the fall and without knowing what funding help they would have.
The $1,195,943 is a three month operating reserve, which is what auditors recommend to have on hand. On average, districts usually have 2.8 months worth of operating reserve and for FY 20, the average is up to 3.5 months.
“I’m really pleased,” Folke said.
The school’s larger bond is also almost ready to be paid off according to the audit report.
Gee also gave the board and meeting attendees an update on their COVID-19 numbers in the district, stating that he had recently received notification that another teacher had tested positive and one teacher that was still recovering.
As of Oct. 19, Gee stated that all of their staff members were back to school and that while there was a rumor of two students that have COVID-19, that had not been confirmed to him through the health district yet.
“Fall break was really good for us,” Gee said.
The district did a soft closure at the end of Sept. to try and slow the spread of the disease and allow for a deep cleaning. As of Sept. 30, the district had six staff members and one student test positive for COVID-19.
As of Oct. 8, Gee reported that most people that were quarantined were back to school. He also voiced to board members that the EIPH Board had voiced concerns on the growing number of cases in the counties surrounding the schools and hospital beds filling up, which could lead to further closures.
“I’m also worried about flu season and winter sports,” Gee said. “The hard part is knowing if students are getting tested.”
Gee stated that there were talks of hoping to get elementary school kids back into school on Fridays, as there’s still some training that needed to be done in order to make sure that if school had to close again, that online is better equipped.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ririe Dist. #252 is 11 staff members and one student. All were recovered as of Oct. 19.