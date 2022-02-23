The Ririe District School Board 252 School Board met on Feb. 16 and approved the purchase of new volleyball equipment and an update to the district’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Ririe Superintendent Jeff Gee presented to the board a quote given to replace nets and poles at Ririe Jr. and Sr. High School. The quote given was for $11,792.65, for new carbon-fiber poles and custom branded nets.
According to Gee, the school is electing to use carbon fiber material for the poles due to their weight. The current poles in the school gym weigh 54 lbs and have been dropped by students various times, chipping the gym floors. The quoted carbon fiber poles weight only 19 lbs.
Board member Nathan Johnson expressed his concern over the price of custom branded nets, and asked if it was necessary to have Ririe’s brand on the nets or the poles. Gee assured the board that the quote given for a more basic package only came out to be $3,700 cheaper.
“I think it looks nice,” said board member Brigham Cook. “I think it looks professional.”
The high school did receive a donation from the booster club earlier this year, according to Gee, and will use a portion of that donation to pay for the replacement of this equipment. Gee also assured that the new equipment will come with a lifetime warranty.
Upon replacing the volleyball poles and nets, the old equipment will be given to Ririe Elementary school.
The school board also approved a change to the district’s COVID-19 policy, to better fit guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control.
According to Gee, the current policy contains possibilities for a handful of different scenarios. In order to closer resemble CDC guidelines, he proposed to replace all of the wording under the section for a positive COVID test with simplified guidelines.
The new guidelines for students and staff with a positive test will now be to isolate for five days and wear a mask at school for the following five days if symptoms are resolved, in accordance with CDC recommendations for an unvaccinated person.
If an individual is exposed to COVID, they will be asked to wear a mask for 10 days, or, if they develop symptoms, will be asked to stay home and be tested by the fifth day after exposure.
“It’s much more cut and dry,” said Gee. “Even if you’re vaccinated, you still have to isolate.”
According to Gee, he just wants to make the guidelines simple for people with his proposed recommendation.
“To me, there is a lot of confusion,” Gee said. “This is a little bit more simple than what the CDC has put out, but it get’s to the heart of it.”