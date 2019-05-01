Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees Chairman, and Zone 3 Trustee, Jason Ferguson, announced his resignation from the school board April 18.
Early on in the meeting, Ferguson requested an amendment to the agenda to add “Action Item 4b/School Board Chairman.” Shortly after he informed the board that he was resigning from the school board that night, and then turned the meeting over to Vice Chairman Becca Andreasen and left.
The school board unanimously approved Ferguson’s resignation and thanked him for the time he served on the board.
During the unscheduled delegation portion of the meeting, Brian Landon asked if Ferguson’s letter of resignation was going to be made public, and if it could be read by anyone. According to draft minutes from the meeting, Andreasen said because the letter was not given to the board to read in open session, nor was it read by Ferguson out loud during the meeting, the letter will remain confidential.
Ferguson told The Star April 25 that part of the reason he decided to step down was due to differences of opinion with district administration and key personnel. Because it was discussed in an executive session he declined to divulge any details.
He said he appreciates all of the district’s teachers, and believe they are doing a great job.
“It was a great place to be with, and be a part of,” he said.
Ferguson has served on the school board for almost ten years. His term was set to expire in December.
In those ten years, he said there were many accomplishments that he was proud of, but not one that he felt like he could take all of the credit on.
“The board deserves all of the credit,” he said. “The success is with the board.”
Due to Ferguson’s resignation, Andreasen requested another amendment to the agenda to add “Zone Opening” and “Declare Zone Vacant.”
Because Zone 2 Trustee Brigham Cook currently resides in Zone 3, Andreasen questioned if Cook could be moved over to his residing zone, and then open Zone 2 up for declaration of candidacy, or leave it as is and open Zone 3.
District Superintendent Chad Williams said he wasn’t sure at the time, but would look into it and see what the board can legally do.
Williams told The Star April 25 that the board will follow policy by opening up the zone for declaration of candidacy, publish the vacancy, advertise and take applications. He said Cook could apply for the Zone 3 vacancy and then the board could then open Zone 2 if Cook is selected.
For the time being, the board moved to declare Zone 3 vacant.
Patrons of Zone 3 who are interested in serving on the school board can now apply by contacting Board Clerk Kristi Hamilton at 208-538-7482.