Due to disagreement on the levy wording for Ririe Joint School District #252’s supplemental levy, the Board of Trustees elected to return the wording proposal to Superintendent Jeff Gee to amend and approve at a later meeting. The decision was made after lengthy discussion regarding the itemized amounts on the levy proposal at their Dec. 14 meeting.

Gee presented the levy to the school board at the meeting, with the wording he was proposing for the board’s approval. Gee stated, after working with the district’s financial advisor, the district would ask the patrons to levy a total of $290,000. The district’s levy rate, he further explained would currently only impact patrons $84 per $100,000.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.