Due to disagreement on the levy wording for Ririe Joint School District #252’s supplemental levy, the Board of Trustees elected to return the wording proposal to Superintendent Jeff Gee to amend and approve at a later meeting. The decision was made after lengthy discussion regarding the itemized amounts on the levy proposal at their Dec. 14 meeting.
Gee presented the levy to the school board at the meeting, with the wording he was proposing for the board’s approval. Gee stated, after working with the district’s financial advisor, the district would ask the patrons to levy a total of $290,000. The district’s levy rate, he further explained would currently only impact patrons $84 per $100,000.
“Ultimately, as a group, we need to ‘ok’ what we’re looking for,” Gee told the council when presenting the language.
The way it was presented, the levy would be asking for a maximum of $45,000 in salary for a part-time Student Resource Officer (SRO), $75,000 for general maintenance, $75,000 for curriculum, $75,000 for classified staff and substitute salaries and $20,000 for extracurricular and cocurricular activity travel.
After reviewing the line items, the board asked for Ririe Jr. and Sr. High School Principal Craig Hawes to speak on his thoughts regarding the district’s acquisition of an SRO.
Hawes stated his belief that a resource officer in the school would be a huge benefit to the district and the students, regardless of what the cost would be. He did, however, concede he didn’t live within the tax impact area of the levy, but would heavily advocate for it.
“I think it’s a huge benefit,” Hawes said. “I have a hard time putting a monetary number on student safety.”
While he believes it should be the district’s goal to eventually hire an officer as a full-time SRO, beginning with a part-time officer was the board’s initial preference.
In fact, according to several board members, they don’t see the need to have an officer at the school even part time; but where their community survey on the matter yielded results heavily in favor of hiring a part-time SRO, they felt it was best to listen to the patrons.
The purpose of an SRO, according to Hawes, is to build positive relations and rapports with the students, aid in investigations of campus thefts or illegal substances and to provide the students with a safe environment.
Board Vice Chairman Megan Coles also presented some patron concerns to the council, specifically a concern from Trevor Davey. According to Coles, Davey’s concern is regarding the $20,000 allotted to extracurricular and cocurricular travel.
He believes it is important to ensure education is the center of attention for the district and shared with Coles his opinion that if the district cannot pay for an SRO or substitute teachers, that they shouldn’t ask for money for athletics.
Coles reported she did clarify to him that the line item was not targeted for athletics alone, but for all activities.
According to Gee, extracurricular activities are those such as the Business Professionals of America or Scholastic Decathlon teams who travel for academic competitions. Cocurricular activities, he clarified, are activities for classes that offered in the catalogue, such as choir or drama.
Davey’s concern, however, led Gee to believe he may have used the wrong language to describe what the line item was, and what the money would ultimately be used for.
He stated he may need to change the language from “Extra/Co curricular activity travel,” simply to “travel,” as the cost of fuel has risen significantly.
“We may need to change it to fuel, across the board,” Gee said, indicating all of the money in the allotment would be destined to fill up the tanks in the district busses.
As the line item was written, Gee further explained, he would be unable to promise the fuel would be used explicitly for activity travel or not.
The council decided it would be better to change the language to say “travel” only, making it so that the money could only be used for fuel.
The board agreed to allow Gee to make the change to the wording and bring it back to the January 11 board meeting. As the ballot language for the March election isn’t due until January 23, the board agreed they would have time to approve the language next month after the change is made.
