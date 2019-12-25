The Ririe School District No. 252 Board of Trustees is continuing to discuss bond options for the May 2020 election.
Board members originally wanted to have a decision made in time for the March 10, 2020 election. According to an Idaho election calendar, the last day for school districts to submit wording for a bond or levy election to the county clerk is Jan. 20. Gee said board members wanted to be able to collect more information, and will instead be aiming to have the bond ready for the May 19 election.
The move will give the school board until March 20 to provide the wording and resolution to the county clerk.
Trustees are considering multiple projects that will cost the district millions of dollars. All board members have expressed their support going to bond for a bus garage and some kind of solution for the wrestling team. Superintendent Jeff Gee said conversation has drifted away from adding classrooms, expanding the entryway and lunchroom in the high school and a new elementary school.
“I think as a board, what they’re looking at is what are our immediate needs and what’s the best way to use taxpayer money,” Gee said.
The results of a survey from the district’s website indicate more than 70% of people were in favor of funding a bus garage and 50% were in favor of an elementary school as of November. Gee said the school board will likely not vote to bond for an elementary school, but said the option will remain on the district’s radar if Ririe continues to grow.
“The cost of that right now is making it difficult to really look at it seriously, but with the growth that we’re seeing in Rigby right now and Idaho Falls, we know that that growth is coming our direction,” Gee said.
Gee said multiple people were also in favor of various options for a wrestling room. School board members have discussed whether to bond for a dedicated wrestling room or an auxiliary gym, with some debate about which option would be best.
According to the draft minutes, school board members Cody Kemp and Nathan Johnson both said building an auxiliary gym could be used for multiple activities and would make sense. Others have said a wrestling room would provide wrestlers a dedicated space to practice, and Board Chair Rebecca Andreasen said an auxiliary gym is an expensive addition that is not needed, according to the draft minutes. According to the draft minutes, a smaller auxiliary gym would cost $6.1 to $6.3 million, while a combination wrestling room, weight room and locker rooms would cost $2 million.
Board members also discussed the idea of tearing down a wall and transforming the current high school band room into a wrestling room, since the room had been used for wrestling previously. Gee said he found the wall was not a load-bearing wall, though the roof heights between the adjoined rooms were different, according to the draft minutes. The option would cost significantly less, but displace the band. Band students instead could be transported to the elementary school to practice, instead of having the wrestlers use the elementary gym.
“We would be making room from one program by taking room away from another program,” Gee said.
In the meeting, Board member Brigham Cook suggested a modular could be bought and used for a period of time to house the band, according to the draft minutes.
“I think they’re all a little torn on that at the moment, trying to figure out what’s going to be best for us in the long run,” Gee said.
Members of the public can bring their comments to the district office or reach out to board members. Detailed information on bond options can be found at https://bit.ly/2nzmZYu.