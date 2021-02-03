The Ririe School Dist. #252 Board of Trustees underwent reorganization at their meeting Jan. 14.
Rebecca Andreasen was nominated to serve as Board Chair by Nathan Johnson. That was the only nomination for the position of Board Chair and Andreasen will continue to act in that position.
According to the draft meeting minutes, Johnson said he thinks it’s a good thing for the member in that position to serve for at least two years. Treasurer Bingham Cook asked Andreasen if she was comfortable being nominated for another term, to which Andreasen replied that she doesn’t mind.
Johnson, who was already serving as Vice Chair, was renominated to his position by Cook with no objections or other nominations.
Kristi Hamilton will also remain in her position as Board Clerk with a unanimous vote by the board.
Cook was renominated as Treasurer by Johnson, but Cook then nominated Tim Sopalski to serve as Treasurer, as he believes Sopalski can bring valuable perspective to the role. Sopalski was then appointed to the position of Treasurer.
Assistant Treasurers will be Pat Williams, Jane Christensen and Bonnie Tanner.
Members serve in their respective positions for the period of one year before reorganization occurs again.
“It’s probably one of the most thankless jobs you could have,” said Superintendent Jeff Gee. “They’re donating their time and having to make hard decisions that are often not popular. They’re really aiming to help the students in the district and they do a great job.”
The Ririe School Dist. Board of Trustees usually meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, but they voted to table setting the meeting time until all members are present.