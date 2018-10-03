The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees are mulling their options regarding nutrition breaks in Kindergarten classes and how snacks can be provided.
According to draft minutes from the Sept. 13 meeting, Trustee Brigham Cook said his daughter attends afternoon Kindergarten this year. He said the students don’t get a nutrition break in the morning, and they come too late for lunch in the afternoon.
He said teachers are therefore urging the parents to take turns providing snacks for the class.
“Brigham (Cook) commented that he figured it would cost about $200 per year to provide the amount of treats each student would have to bring,” minutes state.
Chairman Jason Ferguson however said from an economic standpoint, there are some families who cannot provide treats for an entire class.
Since the state no longer provides nutrition breaks, Superintendent Chad Williams said one solution could be the district provide the snacks and absorb the costs. Cook however questioned if a treat is “really necessary.”
“Williams commented that he thinks some type of snack needs to be provided to the Kindergarten students,” draft minutes state.
Nonetheless, Ferguson said he would like it if the Food Service Department was in charge of this. No further comment or decision was made.
In other discussion Ririe Elementary School Principal Glenn Romney informed the board that the state gave the school a literacy grant and rather than using it on equipment, they put it into hiring more ParaPro’s who work with struggling students on a daily basis.
Furthermore, he said they are going to start an after school program this year for students who need extra help or for students who have a hard time getting along with other students. The after school program will offer academic help, social adaptability and a snack.