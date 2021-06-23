At the Ririe School Board meeting June 16, the board approved the Use of Restraint, Seclusion and Aversive techniques for Students Conduct of Employees Directed Toward Students report.
According to Superintendent Gee, the school is making sure that their procedures that follow this policy are up to date and code standards.
“As districts face challenges, we make sure that we update so that we have the most current documents possible,” said Superintendent Gee. “There were no incidents that spurred this on, we just want to be in compliance with what the laws are at this time.”
As stated in the meeting, the Physical Restraint and Seclusion report is still a draft, and the updates will be finished within the month of June.
Stated in the seclusion report, the use by appropriately trained District personnel towards or directed at any student of any form of restraint or seclusion as defined in this policy, is prohibited except in circumstances where proportional restraint or seclusion of a student is necessary when a student’s conduct creates a reasonable belief in the perspective of the District employee, that the conduct of the student has placed the student, the employee, or any other individual in imminent danger of serious bodily harm.
The seclusion report states if an employee witnesses another employee physically restrain a student, they need to seek out the administrator immediately. If an administrator is not available, find a certified or classified employee with special training in seclusion and restraint.
According to the seclusion report, once it is determined that the student is no longer a danger to themselves or to others around them, the seclusion or restraint will cease.
During the meeting, what was cut out of the seclusion report was the steps outlined in policy 3345 P1 and 3345 P2.
Superintendent Gee stated the Special Ed Directors of each school district in Idaho have regular meetings to discuss what is going on in schools and what procedures need to be updated.