Ririe School Board receives COVID-19 update

The Ririe School Dist. #252 Board of Trustees received a COVID-19 update at their meeting Feb. 10 as well as information on changes they’ll need to make to update the Federal programs budget.
Superintendent Jeff Gee said they did not have any active student cases and just one elementary school teacher had tested positive as of Feb. 10.
The second round of COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and staff was done Feb. 12, with Gee stating that he was glad they had a long weekend as he heard the second round of the shot is rougher than the first.
With Jefferson County having moved back into the green level of the Eastern Idaho Public Health Plan, Gee also brought up the transition to having schools back in on Fridays, which he wasn’t quite ready to do yet.
“I hesitate, and I don’t want to jinx this because it’s been great not to have masks, but I hesitate to move our schedule because there’s a chance that we could go back to yellow,” Gee explained. “Jefferson County numbers have been over 15 for the last two days. Typically, what the response from the health department is 14 days to move down a level and it’s three days to move up a level with consecutive numbers.”
Gee suggested waiting a week to see if Jefferson County would be moved back to the Moderate Risk Level to avoid changing the schedule twice in one week. Board members agreed that for the time being, they would leave the current schedule in place for consistency.
“I hope we stay in green,” Gee said. “It would be hard to go back to masks.”
Ririe Business Manager Bronson Funk then presented updates that will need to be made to their Federal budget plan.
“It came down to them wanting something really specific and me budgeting something different,” Funk said as he explained the adjustments to the board. “[We’ll need to] make an amendment to budget to align with actual amounts we’ll receive. The biggest thing really is the $18,000 of carryover from last year in Title I.”
Funk said the rest is moving some funds around to different accounts. Funk, who is in his first year as Ririe’s Business Manager, said that when he did the budget originally in April and May, he put in the estimated amounts and when the official numbers come back, they need to be amended.
“Some of the changes happen because of the number of students we end up having as well,” he said.
Gee stated that part of the federal review results in going through everything they do with federal programs and then the district is given things to fix in order to match their budget with what the actual federal numbers are.
“Once we get closer to the end of the year, then we make a budget adjustment to match what our final amount is,” Funk said. “I think that will be how we do it next year to adjust it.”
The changes were not approved at the Feb. 10 meeting as the agenda item was not placed as an action item. Funk also said there was some more information that he needed to gather for the board before moving forward. He expects the changes to go before the board again at their meeting in March for final approval.