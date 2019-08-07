The Ririe School District No. 252 Board of Trustees discussed their 2019-2020 goals of student safety, excellence in education, fiscal responsibility, improved home-school relations and positive board feedback during a special meeting July 23.
Board Chair Rebecca Andreasen said a recent step toward safety was the installation of security cameras that allow those in the office to see who is at the door. She said continual efforts will be made to improve safety with those efforts based on recommendations from the annual safety inspection done by the Division of Building Safety. Andreasen said safety was also a goal last year.
“They have a goal to continually improve the school safety,” Superintendent Jeff Gee said about board members.
Improving academic success is also a goal the board has. In the 2018-2019 year, Ririe’s SAT scores were higher than the state average, which could mean what the district has been doing is working, Andreasen said.
We’re pretty happy with our SAT scores this year,” she said.
She said the district will continue to provide extra SAT practices and other resources to help students score well on the test. Gee said another focus will be improving or increasing the number of dual credit courses for students, and making not just students, but parents, aware of those opportunities. The state offers just over $4,000 to each high school student in Idaho to use for dual credit courses. With each credit costing $65, a student could take around 60 credits worth of dual credit courses without having to pay for any of those credit hours themselves. At in-state four-year universities, one credit for a part-time, in-state student costs around $400.
“We just think if more parents are aware that that money is available, parents might push their kids to look into some of those (dual credit) courses,” Gee said.
Improving that communication with parents goes beyond informing them about those opportunities, though, Gee said. Andreasen said the plan is to connect the district and parents by having family nights in the gym, where the gate fee is discounted, and having a literacy and math night at the elementary school where parents can learn alongside their children.
“It gets parents in the classroom with their kids in their environment,” she said.
For the fiscal responsibility goal, one key element is keeping students in school, since district funding is based on average daily attendance, Gee said. Andreasen said the goal is to maintain the attendance rate from last year, which Gee said was 96.6%, or increase it.
Andreasen said the board also continued discussing the district 10-year-plan during the meeting.