Ririe School Dist. #252 received a $12,307 Substitute Recruitment grant from the State of Idaho.
Superintendent Jeff Gee stated it has been difficult for their small school to receive representation, though they have received small grants in order to keep the school staffed.
Gee stated each substitute that taught received $20 for every day they taught, which was a one time offer as an incentive and thank you for helping the school. Gee mentioned they do have 48 substitute staff who are certified and have received additional funds for their services. The school then divided the rest of the money up amongst 48, each receiving an additional $240.
The State of Idaho has given $10 million in federal COVID relief funds (CRF). The state mentioned the funds were to help fill the hard-to-fill positions such as substitute teacher positions, but also for supplementary positions such as bus drivers, custodians, safety staff and paraprofessionals.
According to Gee, since they spent the funds by Nov. 1, the school is now eligible to receive a second grant. There is no information to say when the school will receive the second grant.
The goal is to boost the substitute wages, Gee said. The grant has to be spent in 30 days, so it can’t be put back in a reserve fund to pay for anything else.