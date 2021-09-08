The Ririe School Board held their monthly meeting on Aug. 18, where the board discussed ongoing projects that have been mentioned in previous meetings.
Superintendent Jeff Gee started off the meeting by stating they are moving forward with the outdoor classroom/lunchroom overflow area, which was approved in a July school board meeting.
During the July board meeting, Gee had mentioned putting in a concrete pad with tree wells so teachers can take a class outside, or it can be an overflow for lunches. There will also be a roll-up door for the storage area so the staff can get the groceries in and out more easily. The roll-up door would be around $8,000 and the paving would be $6,000.
Gee mentioned they have the tree wells already put in and will be getting the tables put in soon. They are waiting to put the roll-up door in until Fall Break.
Gee then discussed the Maintenance Bond the school is applying for. The board had previously discussed the bond during their July 21 meeting, but no final decisions were made.
Gee then informed the board that he and Maintenance Director Ron Vanderveen went around the district to identify and compile a list of maintenance items/projects they feel are the most important needs for the Bond that is being discussed.
The list of projects that Vanderveen and Gee put together include: elementary parking lot replacement, elementary playground maintenance, high school track replacement, high school HVAC upgrades, elementary band room carpet replacement, and elementary window replacements.
Gee stated to the board during the July 21 meeting that many of the estimates they received for some of the projects were years old and would need to be redone.
Gee mentioned there have been no quotes given at this time, but by next month Gee is hoping to have some more solid numbers.
Gee informed the board during the Aug. 18 meeting that parts and pieces were being brought in for the greenhouse.
Gee stated he received the plans last week and Vanderveen is working on obtaining the building permit. As soon as that is acquired, they will get a site inspector and then they should be ready to start constructing the greenhouse.
Gee then brought up the current progress on the greenhouse that was approved during the June 16 meeting. The quote that was given during the previous meeting was for a 24 by 48 foot greenhouse, which was estimated around $43,315. The bid includes a thick evaporative cooling system with a motorized outside lifting vent, exhaust fans, horizontal air flow fans, unit heater, stage thermostats, and a tall swing door with and ADA threshold, door closer, panic bar, and insulated Lite. The kit comes with everything to run a greenhouse.