The $1.5 million bond Ririe Joint School District #252 proposed on the August 30 ballot failed to meet the required number of positive votes to pass.
According to election results from both Jefferson and Bonneville Counties, only 64% of voters cast votes in favor of the bond listed for school maintenance and bus purchases.
“I was excited we got the support that we did,” said Superintendent Jeff Gee, “and I’m disappointed it wasn’t enough. We were right there.”
Following the results of the election, Gee stated he will meet with the board to discuss the district’s options moving forward. He said he believes the district will ask for a supplemental in March, but as far as bonding again in November, he cannot yet say for certain.
Gee stated the county’s information deadline for the November election is in September before the Board of Trustee’s next meeting. Due to the proximity of that deadline, he will be reaching out to the board to discuss the option.
This bond came directly following two $1.5 million bonds which failed to pass in the May 17 election. One bond was a maintenance bond while the other was a construction bond. Together, the district had asked for $3 million to build a new bus barn and to complete various maintenance projects throughout the district.
In an article published in the March 9 edition of The Jefferson Star, Gee stated the bus barn had been on every bond the district had put out since his first year as superintendent. He stated the current bus facility was too small for the mechanic to efficiently perform maintenance on the busses.
This election period, however, Ririe chose to forego the bus barn project, and instead focus on the needed maintenance at the two schools and the existing bus facility.
According to the bond information presentation Gee gave at the August Board of Trustees meeting, the money would be used for parking lot and sidewalk improvements, HVAC updates and replacements at the Elementary School, roof repair at the Elementary School, track replacement, door upgrades and the purchase of two new busses.
Gee also stated the district would keep their current bus facility for the foreseeable future, and included foundation repair items for the building. This, he said, was to ensure the safety of those working within the building.
During his presentation, Gee mentioned the district had finished paying off the last bond they passed on June 30, decreasing the impact taxpayers would feel from this possible five-year bond.
Moving forward, the Ririe School District will attempt to tackle some of the necessary projects, regardless of the bond results. Gee stated he will be sitting down with the District’s Business Manager and determining how much money is available to begin some of the repairs he believes are crucial to begin.
“I’d like to thank those who came out and voted, and for all the support,” Gee said. “At this point we’ll have to go back to drawing board, but we will still continue to do what we need to for our schools.”