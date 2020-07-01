The Ririe School District presented a $7 million bond for the May 2020 elections, a bond that would cover three main projects – a new bus and maintenance facility, an athletic facility and other maintenance needs costing $2 million.
The bond ultimately failed, only receiving 39% support according to election results shared by Idaho Education News.
The bond, according to Superintendent Jeff Gee, would last for approximately 12 years. The current school bond is set to expire in March 2021.
“It’s hard to get a bond passed,” Gee said. “Right now we’re trying to figure out how to move forward to get immediate needs met.”
On the school district’s bond web page, the plan outlines the need for a new athletic facility after the discovery of mold and structural issues. With the insurance company closing the building to all students, staff and patrons, the wrestling program found themselves in need.
The $2 million set aside for maintenance projects include replacing the elementary parking lot, playground maintenance, heating upgrades, door, carpet and window replacements, and for the high school, concrete and track replacements, concrete for drainage, a fridge/freezer replacement, HVAC upgrades and two new school buses.
The Ririe Bond Committee met June 23 to discuss next steps, as Gee stated there are a few pressing things in the district they would like to get addressed immediately.
At the meeting, Gee stated they were able to discuss concerns from the failed bond and feels that it went well. The bond committee plans to meet again June 30 and then move forward in making recommendations to the school board.