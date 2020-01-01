The old gym owned by Ririe School District No. 252 can’t get a break.
The gym was initially closed earlier this year when water damage was discovered, and according to the minutes of a July 11 school board meeting, the gym was expected to be closed for at least four months while repairs and maintenance took place.
Further problems were to arise, however. While tearing out the molding and water-damaged materials, maintenance discovered charred beams which had been covered over and left following a fire. Then, on Nov. 12, a breaker tripped, causing a water pipe to freeze and rupture, Superintendent Jeff Gee said. The water flow added to the water coming from the floor and caused serious damage to the records room, gym floor and locker rooms, according to the Ririe School District No. 252 website.
Meanwhile, the district is continuing to look into what caused the initial water damage.
“The water coming up through the floor, we still don’t know where that came from,” Gee said Dec. 19.
He said the district has received a bid from an engineering company to look at the building and determine what the cost will be to fix the old gym and bring it up to code. According to the draft minutes of the December school board meeting, the cost to hire engineers would be approximately $30,000 to $40,000.
Gee said those in the district will not make decisions on what to do with the old gym until more information is available.
“They want to make sure they have as much information they can until they decide,” he said. “This is a building that has been in the community for a long time.”
He said decisions will depend in part on how much the district will get on its two insurance claims, one for the initial damage and one for damage caused by the November break. Gee said a restoration team has been taking all the floors out of the gym. He said those in the district will not know how much claims will be until the damage has been better assessed.
“We are waiting on that final report,” he said.
Jeremiah Bigelow told the school board in a recent meeting that he hoped the building would not be demolished and said it would be better to sell it; Dustin Coles had questions about the cost of maintenance for the building and how much it would cost to demolish, resell or rebuild the gym, according to the draft minutes. Also according to the draft minutes, utility costs for the building are $4,500 per year.
Gee said options include fixing the gym, selling it or holding onto the building and property as is. School board meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 14.