Ririe School District No. 252 is currently seeking public comment on options for a 2020 school bond.
The district school board will be considering five different facility upgrade options, ranging in cost from $5.2 million to $9.9 million.
The bond will address the issues of an aging bus garage, a lack of space for wrestlers and district overcrowding. Gee said the most pressing issue for the district is the bus garage, which he said needs to be replaced.
“It’s an extremely old building,” Gee said.
The second most important issue, he said, is finding a location for school wrestlers to practice, since the old gym for the high school has become unusable due to water damage and mold in the floors. Gee said the wrestlers have been practicing in different locations, but do not have anywhere permanent to go.
“We’re scrambling a little bit to find space for the kids and all the practices,” Gee said.
Gee said the district is waiting to hear back from insurance to decide what to do about the old gym. According to the draft minutes of the school board Sept. 12 meeting, a structural engineer estimated the cost to repair the old gym would be $2 million. Proposed solutions for the wrestlers include a dedicated wrestling room, a wrestling room with a weight room and an auxiliary gym/wrestling room. The second most expensive bond option would include money for the wrestling room, weight room and auxiliary gym.
Gee said bonds would also address the issue of a growing student population. This year, he said the district had 53 new in-district students, and that number could continue to grow.
“We don’t anticipate our enrollment to decrease,” Gee said.
Currently, the district is nearly filled to capacity, according to the district website. The kindergarten center is filled to 129% capacity with 44 students in the 34-student school. The junior senior high school is at 105%, with 376 students in a school built for 357. The only school not currently filled to capacity is the elementary school, which is at 90% capacity with 308 students in a building with a capacity for 342.
Gee said part of the reason the district is so full is because of out-of-district students. According to the website, 52 out-of-district students attend Ririe schools in 2019-2020. When asked, Gee said that does not mean the district is looking at rejecting more out-of-district students.
“I wouldn’t say that we’re necessarily going to cut down or not accept kids, but we’re just going to have to be very careful as we move forward not to overcrowd our buildings,” he said.
The most expensive bond option — Option 5 — includes a new elementary school, which is anticipated to cost $8.1 million in construction and site work costs. The overall bond, with a wrestling room and bus garage, would be $9.9 million. Gee said the idea is to put the option out there and see how the community feels.
All of the bond options include a bus garage and wrestling room or auxiliary gym. With the exception of Option 5, all the options also include an entryway/lunchroom expansion and four additional classrooms, both for the high school. Gee said the entryway/lunchroom expansion would address congestion during lunchtime, while the additional classrooms would help with overcrowding. The elementary school, with part of it built 55 years ago, is the oldest school building in the district.
Gee said the idea is to give patrons a variety of options that would address district problems.
“At this point we really just want to get input from the community so we can represent what they want to do,” he said.
A public meeting about the bond will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 14, with the board meeting beginning at 8. It will be held in the elementary school auditorium. Members of the public are encouraged to reach out to board members or bring their comments to the district office at any time before the meeting. Detailed information on each of the bond options can be found at https://bit.ly/2nzmZYu.