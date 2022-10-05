At the end of this academic year, Ririe Joint School District #252’s current supplemental levy will expire, said Superintendent Jeff Gee at the Sept. 14 Board of Trustees meeting, which led him to request the board consider another supplemental levy to put on the ballot in March 2023.
“If we pass one in March,” Gee said, “then we’re ready to go into the next school year.”
He informed the board of certain legislative changes which affect the way levies are introduced to the public. He stated each levy project or expenditure must be itemized on the levy with a specified dollar amount attached to it. As an example, he stated if the district were to list the acquisition of a School Resource Officer on a levy and later decided not to contract an officer, then the district would lose out on collecting the funds listed for that purpose.
Gee also stated he expects further legislation which encourages districts to move away from supplemental levies altogether, though he doubts that will happen by March of next year.
Following the failure of the district’s previous $1.5 million bond on August 30, which Gee stated they received just 2.5 percent less than what was needed for the bond to pass, the district will not bond again in the upcoming November election.
Gee stated this decision was made for a couple of reasons, the first being the quick timeline for filing. Gee said in the Sept. 7 issue of the Jefferson Star that Jefferson County’s filing deadline for bonds fell before the next board meeting, meaning they would have needed to hold a special meeting to discuss the possibility of trying again before the filing date.
Gee’s second reason for not bonding in November had to do with the March Levy.
“The supplemental needs to pass,” Gee said. “Running something in November could put that in jeopardy.”
Gee also stated he hadn’t heard from any of the district’s patrons following the bond election in August, leaving him with no input to report to the board on how to proceed with a bond when they do decide to try again.
As far as the supplemental levy goes, Gee stated he and Business Manager Stephanie Lords would work on the levy line items in the coming month.
“By November we’ll come back to the board with a pretty detailed list of what we need,” he said, informing the board of his hope to have approved language on the levy by December.
At that point, he added, the board can decide whether to contract a School Resource Officer (SRO), or whether one is needed.
The discussion on obtaining a Resource Officer came up earlier in the meeting, where Gee had stated he had researched the process and spoken to both Jefferson and Bonneville Counties about Ririe’s SRO options.
He said there were quite a few options to move forward with, but that any officers from Jefferson County would likely be stationed at Ririe Elementary and Bonneville Officers would be stationed at the Junior and Senior High School due to geographical location.
The discussion came up as Board Vice Chair Megan Coles stated the request for an SRO has come up not only this year, but also in past years.
According to Gee, the process of obtaining an SRO could take up to one year. He stated he reported on SROs to start the conversation, while no major decisions on the topic were presently urgent.
