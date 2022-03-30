Ririe Joint School District # 252 filed a countersuit this month against Kelly Wilson following a lawsuit she filed against them regarding damages Ririe Elementary School caused to her building which houses the Lovebird Green Grocer.
The district’s countersuit declared that Wilson’s building contains a fireplace which extends onto RSD’s property and creates a dangerous hazard to the children lawfully playing on the school property.
RSD listed the presence of this fireplace as a nuisance which has “caused damages to RSD in an amount to be proven at trial,” according to the countersuit.
The document states, “RSD is entitled to abate the nuisance by having Wilson remove the fireplace vent to allow for RSD and the school children to freely use the property, and not have the vent or potential burn hazard interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of the property.”
The issue, previously reported by The Jefferson Star, began over one year ago when Wilson first approached RSD with her concerns regarding the damage to her building and the possible hazards to children playing on the school’s property. In a cease-and-desist letter dated January 30, 2022, which Wilson and her attorney sent to the school district, she details her concerns regarding damage to her building by students, water damage from the school’s sprinkler system and damage to her foundation and roof from a Chinese Elm tree the district has allowed to grow between their fence and her building.
The fence in question envelopes the school’s playground and leaves an approximate ten-inch space between itself and Wilson’s building. According to Wilson, schoolchildren will squeeze between her building and the fence to retrieve playground balls, which allegedly causes crumbling in the exposed fascia and puts them at risk of being injured by the hot exhaust.
The district’s countersuit also addresses and denies the various allegations within Wilson’s Verified Complaint, filed with Jefferson County.
These allegations include the damages listed within the contents of Wilson’s cease-and-desist letters sent February of 2021, June 11, 2021 and again on January 30, 2022.
The District replied to these allegations stating that they did in fact receive all documents listed, but that they deny both the contents and the assertion that the district took no action in response to receiving the documents.
RSD’s response also admits that children playing on RSD’s property run the risk of being burned by Wilson’s exhaust. It also admits that children have entered the space between the fence and Wilson’s building, although they believe such circumstances only occurred three or four times.
Currently, Wilson’s attorney issued a Request for Discovery to the school district in light of the countersuit. The district will have 30 days to provide a response to the request.
Her attorney also submitted an official response to the countersuit which states Wilson’s request that the counterclaim be dropped.