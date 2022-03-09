Ririe Planning and Zoning will hold a public hearing on March 16 for a new bus barn proposed by Ririe Joint School District #252.
According to Superintendent Jeff Gee, the district has been planning to build a new facility for the district busses since he was hired as superintendent back in 2019.
This project has been proposed on every bond since then, he stated, but none of those bonds have passed. The district intends to place another bond on the ballot in August, according to the Ririe School Board’s Feb. 17 meeting minutes.
This year, Gee stated they are making changes to the bus barn proposal in their coming bond. Instead of building a new facility in a new location by the high school, they intend to tear down the existing facility and construct a new one, large enough to have office space, three bus bays and shop area on land the district already owns.
The land by the elementary school, on the corner of Main Street and Hewitt St., already contains many of the needed amenities since it currently houses the old bus building, according to Gee. It already has the fuel tanks necessary, which they intend to leave on the premises.
According to Gee, the current facility is old and too small for the mechanic to be able to perform needed maintenance efficiently. The shop has a low ceiling, which creates difficulty when the mechanic needs to jack busses up to work on them, he stated.
He also mentioned the shop currently only has one small door, and while the facility is wide enough to house two busses at a time, the single door’s size makes it difficult to move more than one bus into the building.
“If our mechanic is real creative he can get two in there, but it’s difficult,” Gee said.
The district submitted a Conditional Use Permit to the city just over a month ago, Gee stated. What the district is asking for is $1.5 million for tear-down of the old facility, along with clear-out of the site and a total rebuild with fencing and a paved area for the busses.
“If the bond passes,” Gee said, “I think the timeframe [for the project] will depend on on the availability of the material. Ideally, we would start as soon as we can.”
Gee mentioned that with the public hearing coming up, he is excited to present the district’s ideas to the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Ririe community. He looks forward to hearing the commission’s thoughts and input on the project.
The hearing will be at 6 p.m. on March 16, at the Ririe City Council Chambers and is open to public comment.