The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees received positive news Oct. 11 after the review of their 2018 audit came back without any findings and indicated the district is in a solid financial standing.
Quest CPA’s Kurt Folke informed the trustees via telephone that after reviewing the district’s budget process and school board minutes there were no findings. He said in gathering information for the report he said he reviews the district’s budgeting process and minutes and if he notices anything is missing, those items would be reported as “findings.”
Likewise, Folke recommended that internal controls continue to be performed since there has been a transition in Business Manager from Jeff Summers to Blake Jenson.
Folke said the general fund had a decrease or a loss last year due in part to a decrease in tax revenue, a decrease in money from the State and enrollment slightly dropping. He mentioned that the ending fund balance this year represents 63 days of operational funding rather than the suggested 90 days of operational funding.
“It is not a catastrophic situations, however it is recommended that the district build this balance back up to 90 days at least,” draft minutes state.
Jenson said another reason the balance is down is due to funds being transferred to cover the costs of maintenance projects.
Folke indicated that the child nutrition fund was in good financial standing and that the fund has done a good job of taking care of itself the last two to three years.
Other funds, including other government funds and the building and infrastructure fund were reported has performing as they should be.
Despite a majority of the budgets being financial sound, Folke said the reserve funds need to be increased, or there will be a slight shortfall at the end of the year. He said they believe every fund should be self-sustainable.
To do this, he recommended that the district build the general fund back up, or build the bond fund up.
Jenson said in the past the general fund was built up by delaying projects.
There was no further discussion on how the district could build up the fund.
“Overall he (Folke) felt good about the audit and there was nothing unexpected to report,” minutes state.
With that, the trustees unanimously approved the 2017-2018 audit.