The Idaho High School Activities Association awarded Ririe Joint School District #252 with a “Schools of Excellence” award for the 2021-2022 school year, which Superintendent Jeff Gee announced at the Aug. 10 Board of Trustees meeting.
The Schools of Excellence award, according to Gee, is given to schools based on academic performance, athletic performance and crowd sportsmanship at games.
“This really is something we ought to be proud of,” Gee said at the meeting. “It’s an overall thumbs up to Ririe and our academic and athletic programs.”
Gee stated he will try to find a place to hang and display the large plaque they were presented. He said he hopes to hang many more of the awards beside it.
In other business, at the same meeting, Gee presented the board with reports from the Idaho Reading Indicator (IRI) test and the Idaho Standards Achievement Test (ISAT) for the last academic year.
He stated Ririe Elementary School students from Kindergarten through third grade met and exceeded their goals for the test this year.
For the English Language Arts portion of the ISAT, grades four and five scored well above proficiency and the tenth grade students also met their ISAT growth goals.
In the Mathematics portion of the ISAT, grades three, four and ten scored well above proficiency while grades five, six, seven and eight met proficiency or scored above.
“We’re happy to see that data come through,” Gee said.
Also, at the same meeting, Gee announced the district received 530 new Chromebook computers through a grant with the U.S. Department of Justice. According to Gee, the nice part about this grant was how the district never saw the money, they just received the computers.
With the receipt of these computers, the district now only has two different models of Chromebooks, Gee said, which makes technical assistance much easier for the technology department as it reduces the amount of time spent researching and ordering different parts and chargers.
It also means the schools will now have updated technology for their students to use, as according to Gee, the oldest Chromebooks in the district will now only be a year old.
Also discussed in the meeting were the changes the district’s transportation department made to the bus routes for this year. According to Kita Byington, Transportation Supervisor, she had to cut one bus route due to a shortage of bus drivers.
Two drivers retired this year, Byington said, and the district has been unable to fill those positions. The district will be cutting down to five bus routes but will not know the exact number of students they will be transporting until after registration.
Byington listed averages of 72, 76, 64, 64 and 71 students per route, not including preschool students. The numbers, however, fluctuate and often go down due to several school related activities, she said.
The district is still staffed with six substitute bus drivers, Byington stated, saying they have enough substitutes to cover all of the necessary routes when needed.