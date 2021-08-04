Ririe School Dist. #252 Superintendent Jeff Gee brought up different projects that had been proposed during the bond meeting that was held in 2020 during the school board meeting held July 21.
Gee stated these projects were mentioned but should be considered to be completed.
Some of the projects that were listed are as follows:
• elementary parking lot replacement
• elementary playground maintenance
• high school track replacement
• high school HVAC upgrades
• elementary band room carpet replacement
• elementary window replacements
• outdoor classroom
“Depending on what we decided to do, all of the estimates are years old,” said Gee. “If we choose to go forward, I’d like to get some better numbers that have a more inclusive list of all of the projects that we need to do, and then in August/September present that as to where we go from there.”
Gee mentioned if the board chose to do a March election, they would have to have their resolution done in January.
Board member Brigham Cook stated it seemed that they should get some projections and run a five-year bond as opposed to just a one year bond that was done recently.
According to Gee, whoever set up their previous five year bond was really smart. The school was able to pay it off in a month. Gee stated they should consider redoing another bond like that. Another thing Gee mentioned adding to the list was buses.
Gee had mentioned resurfacing the track earlier in the meeting. According to Gee, the lowest bid on resurfacing the track was $142,853. If they would like to remove the existing surface that would be another $16,000. Gee stated the bid is old, so if they decided to move forward with resurfacing the track they would have to go through the bid process again for more updated pricing.
According to Gee’s recommendation, they could spend $1,000 to fix some patches and make it useable for this upcoming school year and plan early to get the bid ready to go for next summer.
Gee also addressed putting an outdoor classroom/lunchroom outside of the storage area for the lunchroom. There would be a concrete pad with tree wells so teachers can take a class there or it can be an overflow for lunches. They could also put in a roll-up door for the storage area so the staff can get the groceries in and out more easily. The roll-up door would be around $8,000 and the paving would be $6,000.
Cook stated it would be nice to see some of the things disappear off the list.
There were no final decisions that were made during the meeting.