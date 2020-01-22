After more than a year of discussion, Ririe School District No. 252 trustees have decided to bond $7 million for a bus garage, maintenance and some kind of athletic facility.
The $7 million is a rough estimate of what the district will need, since board members have not decided on what kind of athletic facility to build.
On the school district’s website, an auxiliary gym ranges in price from $3 million to $6.2 million, while a wrestling room or wrestling room with a weight room range in price from $1 million to $2.1 million. The most expensive auxiliary gym option also includes a wrestling room. Costs for a bus garage are estimated at $1.4 to $1.5 million, according to the district website.
Board Chair Rebecca Andreasen said most people who voiced their opinions agree a bus garage and space for the district’s wrestling teams is necessary. However, patrons and district employees remain torn on the form the athletic facility should take. Andreasen said patrons who spoke Jan. 8 indicated they wanted a multipurpose facility that could be used for sports as well as other activities. In previous board meetings, some patrons have said there are benefits in having a space that will only be used for wrestling.
“We need a facility for the students, and we’re not sure what that looks like yet,” Andreasen said.
Outside of the two building projects, Andreasen said the board also voted to upgrade Ririe Elementary School’s heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) system. In August of 2019, an evaluator rated the school’s heating system as poor and the cooling system as unsatisfactory. Gee said replacing the HVAC system will make it more efficient. The board also voted to repair and replace sidewalks and the high school’s track.
“We patched (the track) a few years ago and that patch has worn out,” Andreasen said.
Andreasen said those repairs would not be covered under the district’s normal maintenance budget.
The board will not bond for an elementary school, high school entryway/lunchroom expansion or additional classrooms. Those projects were included as options on the district’s website. Andreasen said the board will not pursue those immediately, but said they would be projects to keep in mind.
“An elementary school is definitely down the road, but right now we don’t have the growth for that,” she said.
Andreasen said board members will discuss the bond in their February meeting, and said they hope to finalize language for the bond election by March. Wording for the May 19 election must be submitted to the county clerk by March 20.