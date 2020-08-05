Ririe School Dist. #252 will be giving a new bond a second try.
Ririe’s $2 million bond failed to pass with the May 2020 election which was planned to cover a new bus and maintenance facility, an athletic facility as well as other maintenance needs.
After only receiving 39% of support from residents, Ririe Superintendent Jeff Gee stated the board was looking for ways to move forward to get immediate needs met.
“It’s hard to get a bond passed,” Gee said.
Project information documents on the district website outline each section of the bond along with costs and proposed designs for the athletic and bus facilities.
Included in the maintenance projects proposal are replacement of the elementary parking lot, playground maintenance, heating upgrades, track replacement at the high school, fridge/freeze replacement at the high school, HVAC updates for the high school, two new buses, door replacements and remodels for the elementary school, carpet and window replacements at the elementary school, concrete replacement and drainage concrete, both at the high school, and several miscellaneous items such as a floor scrubber, lawn mower, furniture and floor refinishing.
The estimated cost for the maintenance projects totals $1,149,000.000.
The bus maintenance facility project will include higher ceilings and the addition of floor drains. Images from an engineering report show a structural support beam 8 inches out of place and cracks in the foundation.
Included in the details is a pros and cons list of moving forward with a bus facility.
Documents on the athletic facility focus on the need for a wrestling room, after the team lost their previous space.
An auxiliary gym is also in the plans to allow for extended physical education options, improved scheduling for athletes, expanded practice times for teams, the ability to host sporting events, the ability to fulfill all requests for gym time along with bathroom facilities and more locker rooms.
The Ririe School District #252 clerk and superintendent could not be reached for further information on expected costs for the gym and bus facilities.
There is a bond survey available at the district website where residents can give suggestions and voice concerns on the bond, which can be found at ririe252.org.