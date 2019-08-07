School lunch prices will increase by 10 cents at Ririe School District No. 252 schools in the 2019-2020 school year.
School board members voted to pass the state fee increase on to patrons in a July 11 meeting.Superintendent Jeff Gee said there had been some discussion as to whether the increase should be absorbed by the district or passed on to patrons.
“They just felt like we weren’t in a position to add that extra cost to us,” Gee said about board members.
Rebecca Andreasen, the school board chair, said lunch prices have been kept lower than recommended by the state.
“It’s hard to ask patrons for more,” she said. “And yet we have the state (saying) ‘You should be charging a little bit more for this.’”
The cost of lunch will now be $2.75 at the elementary school, $2.95 at the junior-senior high school and $1.60 for the nutrition break at the junior-senior high school, according to the draft minutes.
During the meeting, the school board also discussed the closure of a gym and a trustee vacancy and voted to appoint a general contractor. Board members also celebrated the district’s SAT scores, which were higher than the state average.
Andreasen said the old gym at the Ririe Junior-Senior High School is closed while the source of water damage to the gym is being investigated. Blake Jenson, the business manager, said the gym would not be open for at least four months, while repairs and maintenance take place, according to the draft minutes from the Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees meeting July 11.
The board also voted to take on Bateman-Hall as the general contractor for the district. Andreasen said there are no immediate projects planned, though she said the bus barn and track by the football field will need replaced.
In regard to busses, the district purchased a new one in June, having recently received a $30,000 grant for busses. However, the grant money could not be used for that bus, since the window to use the grant opened in July, Andreasen said. She said it had been more worthwhile to purchase the bus in June to avoid additional fees. She said the grant has a three-year window and will be used on future busses.
Meanwhile, the board is continuing to seek a trustee for Zone Two after a couple months with the position open. Gee said no one has applied for the position, and after 90 days the position will open up to anyone in the school district. A map of the district zones can be found on the district’s website.