As they continue to investigate the possibility of acquiring a Student Resource Officer (SRO) an item which has been added to the district’s upcoming March Levy, Superintendent of Ririe Joint School District #252 gave the Board of Trustees and opportunity to learn more about the SRO’s role on Jan. 11. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sergeant Bryan Lovell was also present to answer the board’s questions.
As an example, Gee referred to the SRO duties listed on the contract between Bonneville Joint School District #93 and Bonneville County. Listed duties included general police protection in the schools and enforcement of laws such as traffic, statutes, ordinances and regulations pertinent to streets and district campuses such as parking.
The contract also included investigation authority at the schools, to “discover and preserve” evidence, as well as preserving the constitutional rights of all individuals.
“The investigation,” Gee said, “that’s going to be one of the big ones for us. The big one that SROs are doing with schools right now is threat assessment.”
According to Gee, the contract in Bonneville County answers some of the concerns the board voiced at previous meetings, which was whether an SRO would be made to handle school disciplinary matters.
The Bonneville contract clears that concern up by stating “Matters involving academic affairs and the student ‘Code of Conduct’ shall be solely the province of the district.”
Lovell is a supervisor for the team of deputies in the Bonneville School District. In his experience, he said, safety and security and general law enforcement are an SRO’s primary functions in the school district.
A lot of the things SRO’s deal with, he said, are investigations resulting from fights or vaping and the gamut of offenses related to the school. Tied to that, he said, is forming connections which help the officer perform their investigations in and outside of school (when students are involved).
“There are some good bridges and good working relationships there that help us be very efficient and effective in [investigations],” Lovell stated.
SRO’s receive a lot of training in response, according to Lovell, especially in the case of active shooter and related emergencies. Officers are taught the “move, secure, defend,” strategies for such situations and involve the rest of the patrol teams and others who could respond.
“One thing that sometimes gets forgotten when events and things happen around the country is that threat assessment piece,” Lovell said. “We’ve really put a lot of time and effort in the threat assessment piece.”
Lovell stated in Bonneville, SROs are very involved in threat assessment. He stated they identify, jump in and get involved with anything that is even rumored to be a threat. According to Lovell, the both schools and law enforcement should be putting more thought into threat assessment.
It’s not enough to do training for emergency situations, Lovell said. Threat assessment is interacting and getting a lot of things on the radar that may not have otherwise been on the radar.
SROs have the ability to look and see what may have been happening with a student who falls into a threat assessment, outside of school, Lovell said. Faculty doesn’t always know when law enforcement has encounters with students outside of the school, so having a deputy involved provides that insight.
One concern the board shared, which had been iterated to them by concerned patrons, is whether the data shows a need for an SRO in Ririe.
Lovell answered that it’s hard to predict the future and that they can’t gauge how much of an SRO’s job is really preventative, but that school’s really can’t afford to not think about hiring an SRO.
“If you’re looking at responding when something does happen,” Lovell stated, “an SRO is largely valuable.”
The presence of a deputy in the school can shorten the response time in the case of emergency, Lovell indicated. He also said it factors in to lessening the overall risk at a school.
“If you’re talking about it [an SRO], you’re ahead of some people,” he stated. “If you’re doing something about it, you’re way ahead.”
