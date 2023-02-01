As they continue to investigate the possibility of acquiring a Student Resource Officer (SRO) an item which has been added to the district’s upcoming March Levy, Superintendent of Ririe Joint School District #252 gave the Board of Trustees and opportunity to learn more about the SRO’s role on Jan. 11. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sergeant Bryan Lovell was also present to answer the board’s questions.

As an example, Gee referred to the SRO duties listed on the contract between Bonneville Joint School District #93 and Bonneville County. Listed duties included general police protection in the schools and enforcement of laws such as traffic, statutes, ordinances and regulations pertinent to streets and district campuses such as parking.


