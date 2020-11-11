The Ririe Senior Citizens Center received $4,607 from the fall granting session of Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) Foundation, Inc.
President of the Ririe Senior Citizen’s Center Kendall Syverson stated that they were elated to have received the donation and that the people of Ririe appreciate any contributions.
“This facility costs about $5,000 a month to run,” Syverson said. “Once the bills are all paid between the gas, power and groceries, we’re very thankful for donations.”
According to Syverson, COVID-19 has impacted their ability to do fundraising, like yard sales, and they haven’t been able to rent out their building, which also helps cover the costs of operation.
The Ririe Senior Citizen’s Center handles 30 Meals on Wheels, providing those eligible with a hot meal on Tuesday as well as two frozen meals for Wednesday and Thursday, and another hot meal on Fridays with three freezer meals for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
“We’re looking forward to purchasing some stacking chairs and more cooking utensils and items with the grant money,” Syverson said.
For those that would like to volunteer or donate to the Ririe Senior Citizens Center, they can contact Syverson at 208-339-0674.
CHC Foundation, Inc. is Idaho’s second largest private foundation, and the largest in Southeastern Idaho, according to their website.
Total grants awarded for this session was $243,727. CHC Foundation, offers grants to eligible 501-c-3 organizations in the 10 counties of southeastern Idaho. For information on the grant and the due dates for applications, visit www.chcfoundation.net. The Spring 2021 due date for grant applications is Thursday, February 25, 2021.