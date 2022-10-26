The Senior Citizens Center in Ririe has served its community in Jefferson County and parts of both Bonneville and Madison Counties for several years through its meals on wheels program, senior lunches and foodbank distribution. According to Oly Syverson, who has worked with the center for just over a decade, the services which benefit the community comes at a cost for the center.
Approximately 30 people in their service area receive meals seven days of the week, receiving their deliveries on Tuesdays and Fridays, according to Oly and her husband, Kendall Syverson, President of the Ririe Senior Center.
As volunteers at the center are working in the kitchen from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays to prepare hot meals for senior citizens and the folks working in town, the Syversons stated their delivery drivers take one hot meal and two frozen meals to their recipients on Tuesdays and a hot meal and three frozen meals on Fridays.
However, since hot meals are being delivered, Oly stated there is a time limit for delivery cars to be out before the food spoils. Two hours is the time limit for a delivery run, Kendall said, his wife adding that hot meals leave the center at 135 degrees Fahrenheit. The meals will be in a cooler which allows them to stay hot for a while, but once that temperature starts dropping, she said, the food is in the danger zone.
The center has very helpful volunteers, Kendall stated. They have about 27 volunteers who help with the various functions of the Center including Foodbank, grocery shopping and food pick-up, as well as their cooks and delivery drivers.
One such volunteer, a delivery driver, has been kind enough to use his own vehicle while delivering meals, as a supplement to the one vehicle the center owns Oly said.
“It’s very kind,” she said, “but we should be the ones to provide the vehicle and have it fueled.”
In September, the Syversons presented this need to the Ririe City Council. According to Oly, they had asked the council for help in locating a vehicle which could be donated to the center for this purpose.
“It doesn’t have to be pretty,” Oly said, “beauty doesn’t matter as long as the motor’s good and it’ll run. That’s all we really want.”
According to Kendall, the council had told them at their meeting that they may have a few leads on vehicles for them. However, the Syversons have not yet heard any updates from the council regarding those leads.
The hot meals prepared on Tuesdays and Fridays are also served at the center for seniors to come and sit down to eat. Just inside the door is a box for cash or check donations to the center to aid them with operations costs.
There are trays and cutlery available for citizens to come in and have a meal with friends, and occasionally folks working in Ririe, such as factory or construction workers.
Kendall stated the turnout each Tuesday and Friday varies. Sometimes they will will feed 40 to 50 people, other days only about 20 people come in. However, there is always plenty of food prepared as hot meals are also delivered, and the remaining food is packaged and sealed in microwaveable trays to freeze and deliver as frozen meals for delivery.
For this reason, Oly stated, the center has two standard gas stoves and ovens. Unfortunately, she said, the ovens are not convection ovens, resulting in the need to continually move and adjust the food in order to thoroughly cook it.
“It’s like cooking over a campfire,” Oly said “We had two convection ovens when I first started... now we have two regular stove and ovens, without convection so the heat doesn’t distribute evenly.”
She stated she had looked into ovens pricing and found convection ovens, with the stoves, run around $7,000 a piece, meaning two ovens will likely cost around $14,000.
“That’s big money,” Kendall stated. “That’s going to have to come from grants.”
The Ririe Senior Center has been able to replace and repair several items with grants this past year. According to Oly, about two or three months ago they needed to replace their dish sanitizer as well as to purchase new tables and chairs.
She stated just as she needed to replace the computer she used to do the books for the center, the sanitizer went out and needed to be replaced. Eastern Idaho Community Partnership was able to help by allocating them just enough money to replace both, allowing the center to purchase a new dishwasher which is much faster and much more powerful than their old one.
The Syversons stated the Ririe City Council had said they would like to try to help them find more grants they could apply for to pay for the new stoves units they need. They mentioned there are grants available through the CHC Foundation, from which the Syversons are already familiar.
“Grants can cover things like ovens and freezers, but they don’t pay for operating expenses.”
Last year the cost of operating the center was $5,000 a month, Kendall said. This year, due to inflation he said, that cost has risen to $7,000. This monthly expense does not include the groceries purchased for their meal program.
In fact, Oly stated, last year’s total grocery expense came up to just over $13,000
During their meeting with the Council, Kendall said, they had asked if the city would be willing to help the center through contributions, like other senior centers receive from their counties and cities.
The Ririe Senior Center is not the primary senior center in any of the three counties it serves, Oly stated, which means they receive less funding. According to Kendall, however, the city was unable to meet the request for this fiscal year as they had already submitted their budget to the county.
The city did state, however, they would be willing to make that allocation in the coming year. In the meantime, Oly stated the city has made other efforts in aiding the senior center.
“They really help us out with the water bill,” she said. “They print a note at the bottom of the water bills for everyone in the city which states ‘The Ririe Senior Center is in need of Cash donations.’”
City residents are often very generous every month in donating to the center after receiving their bill.
“Ririe is a small community, but the people here are very generous,” Kendall said. “Everyone is always willing to help.
The center does receive funding from the state as well, but as it isn’t the primary center in any of the three counties, it doesn’t receive as much as other counties. According to Oly, EICAP reimburses the center $3.25 for each delivered meal, and $2.35 per senior citizen who comes to eat a hot meal at the center.
Oly’s calculations show each meal costs roughly seven dollars.
“So we hope they put enough in the box to make up that difference,” she said.
In an additional effort to raise funds for the center’s operational costs, the center will be holding an event for families and children on Halloween. According to Oly the event will have a fish pond, bowling and a cake walk. She stated they will also be serving nachos. They will also hold a craft fair at the center in November.
