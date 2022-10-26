The Senior Citizens Center in Ririe has served its community in Jefferson County and parts of both Bonneville and Madison Counties for several years through its meals on wheels program, senior lunches and foodbank distribution. According to Oly Syverson, who has worked with the center for just over a decade, the services which benefit the community comes at a cost for the center.

Approximately 30 people in their service area receive meals seven days of the week, receiving their deliveries on Tuesdays and Fridays, according to Oly and her husband, Kendall Syverson, President of the Ririe Senior Center.

