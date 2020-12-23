The city of Ririe has set the hearing on possible Impact Fees for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
Ririe established an Impact Fee Advisory Committee in Nov. to discuss implementing fees within Ririe after an engineer calculated a water capacity fee of $9,905 and a sewer capacity fee of $5,918.
According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Sharon Parry, Ririe could double in size in the next seven to ten years, with applications continuing to come in to further developing the city.
Currently, the city has enough water rights to sustain the current residents, but Parry said a large increase would seriously decrease water delivery pressure and reliability without improvement to the systems.
“There’s two ways you can go to accommodate growth: a bond, in which every resident has to pay for the growth, or impact fees, which is when growth pays for itself,” Parry said previously. “Nothing is set in stone though until the council votes.”
She further stated that the city council is for growth in the area and that they want to have developments in the community, but that they just don’t want uncontrolled growth.
Jeremiah Bigelow is one of the developers that spoke at the city council meeting Dec. 8 and stated that he understands the city’s need for funding infrastructure and growth improvements, but that over $8,000 between Impact Fees and hook-up fees is too high.
“I’m pro-growth for Ririe, but you have to inject new housing to help it grow,” Bigelow said. “Having the connection fees at $3,000 and the Impact Fees at $5,000 makes it so the fees aren’t detrimental to developers but the city is still getting funding.”
Bigelow said that he believes $8,000 is a fair amount and that he’s not opposed to impact fees, just impact fees that will cost almost $17,000 not including hook up.
“We’re so far apart on the price, we’re willing to go somewhere else,” he said. “I don’t want it to seem like I’m after Ririe, because I’m not. We’re willing to bring growth to the area, but I want it to be a win-win for both parties.”