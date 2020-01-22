Numerous families in the Ririe area received donations from students at the local elementary and junior high schools for the holidays.
Ririe Elementary School students collected more than $1,700 during the students’ penny wars, while the junior high student council organized a food drive and collected enough food and donations to provide for eight local families.
Rebecca Andreasen, chair of Ririe School District No. 252 Board of Trustees, said she thinks teachers are the driving force behind student excitement when it comes to donations. She said she also believes it is important for children to see some of their donations go directly back into the community.
“That’s one of the best things about Ririe, is our community,” Andreasen said. “We just care.”
Ririe High School students will also competed with Firth High School students to collect the most canned food. The can drive ended Jan. 16 and results were announced at the boys basketball game Jan. 21. The winning school will receive a trophy that is passed back and forth each year.