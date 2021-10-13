S&A Engineering was approved to conduct a sewer study for the city of Ririe during the Ririe City Council meeting on Aug. 10. The study is currently scheduled to start in Nov. 2021.
During the council’s Sept. 14 meeting, the city was awarded $40,000 through DEQ, and a matching $25,000 from the USDA. The city had applied for $30,000, but received $40,000.
Paul Scoresby, who is the lead engineer on the project, stated the project is being funded by the DEQ and USDA. DEQ is the grant source, and USDA is also pitching in some funds. The city will receive approximately $40,000 from DEQ and approximately $25,000 from the USDA’s research.
Ryan Christensen was representing S&A Engineering during the Aug. 10 meeting, however, Scoresby will be conducting the study. Scoresby has been working on the study since 2001.
Christensen stated that Ririe is planning to update their Sewer Capital Facilities plan. S&A Engineering will be looking into the city’s infrastructure and what needs maintenance or new facilities.
“We look at the future and do some planning for what is going to be needed,” said Christensen. “We give them a roadmap to plan for growth in the city.”
“This process identifies your weaknesses and your capacity, and then discusses how to repair it,” said Scoresby.
Scoresby stated it is a Facility Planning Study, so it encompasses all of the City of Ririe.
“The sewer study will be a general overview of future treatment plant loading and future treatment alternatives,” said Scoresby. “It will also include efforts to determine how best to reduce infiltration and inflow from home basement sub-pumps.”
Scoresby stated these are the two main projects they will be focusing on, inflow and infiltration.
Scoresby stated the alternatives for mass inflow are to switch to the sludge-pudge, enhancing the lagoons and seeing how much of the inflow they can eliminate.
According to Scoresby, the application will be submitted within 30 days from the meeting, and the study should begin in about 60.
“It’s just good, responsible city utility management,” said Scoresby.