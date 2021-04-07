The city of Ririe will host graduates and past students from the Ririe School Dist. #252 for an All-Class Reunion at 12 p.m. on June 26 at Ririe City Park.
Vickie Farris said the idea sprung during a late night brainstorming session and that a committee has been put together for the event consisting of Georgia Mousaw, Doug Larsen, Terri Christensen, Sheldon Harris, Frank and Jackie Cowan, Val Bush and Larry Lovell.
”We were originally planning it for last year but obviously with COVID, we didn’t hold it,” Farris said.
The reunion is an adult-only event for those aged 18 and up that graduated from Ririe High School or attended school at all in Ririe.
”I thought it would be fun for all of us to get together and see friends we haven’t in a long time,” Farris said. “There’s already some people coming from pretty far away that have made their reservations to come. Anyone that attended school in Ririe is welcome to come, even if they didn’t graduate from Ririe. We’re happy to have anyone that’s got ties to Ririe schools.”
Farris is expecting attendees from close to home and from Tennessee, Las Vegas and possibly Canada, if the border opens back up. Currently, the committee is planning for a caterer, games and a DJ for the event.
Mayor Lovell, who went to school the same time as Farris, said he doesn’t believe an multi-class reunion like this has been held for Ririe in the past and that he’s looking forward to the event.
”When you go to school in a small town, you don’t just get to know the people in your class, but also the classes around you,” Lovell said. “I think it’s going to be a great thing and I’m excited to see how it goes and what the turnout is”
Those looking for information on the event or for those that would like to be on the committee can email Farris at vickiefarris6@gmail.com.