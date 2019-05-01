The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees are planning to narrow their list of options for a 2020 bond during their May school board meeting.
According to draft minutes from the April 18 meeting, Trustee Nathan Johnson said by the board’s May meeting, he would like to see their options on everything that has been discussed including a future elementary school, transportation facility, wrestling/weight room, old gym refurbishments and a new track among other projects.
Superintendent Chad Williams presented the board with a spreadsheet list of items and commented that there were two questions that needed to be addressed; what to bond for exactly and what role the school board wants to play in buildings being built, if that is what decided upon.
Williams pointed out that there is an option of a six-year bond that would possibly allow the district to lower taxes.
Trustee Cody Kemp said he has concerns with the district’s gym due to the age of the building. He also questioned the current state of the district’s track. Ririe High School Principal Damien Smith said the track is already two years passed the longest recommendation for repairs and maintenance.
Trustee Becca Andreasen indicated that there is a high potential for growth and enrollment in the next several years, and thought adding more classrooms might be a viable bond option.
“She doesn’t think it would hurt to get a quote of costs on adding more classrooms,” draft minutes state.
Trustee Brigham Cook on the other hand said he would like to see a “worse-case scenario” option for a smaller bond, or break things up into smaller projects.
For now the board agreed that they would like to see a complete list of projects they have discussed in the past.
The board’s regularly scheduled board meeting in May was rescheduled to May 16.
The board has been discussing the idea of a bond for nearly a year and the many projects that they’d like to see accomplished, but none have been decided. In December they requested NBW and Associates Architect James Wyatt to look at the costs of a transportation facility, wrestling facility and improving the front of the junior-senior high school for safety.