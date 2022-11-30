Due to a matter of resources and queues, The City of Ririe’s initial plan to have new street lights installed by Idaho Power has been delayed.

According to City Council President Eric Bennion, Mayor Larry Lovell was able to contact Idaho Power for more information on the project’s status after Councilmember Robert Johnson expressed his curiosity about it at the council’s Oct. 11 meeting.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.