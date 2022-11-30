Due to a matter of resources and queues, The City of Ririe’s initial plan to have new street lights installed by Idaho Power has been delayed.
According to City Council President Eric Bennion, Mayor Larry Lovell was able to contact Idaho Power for more information on the project’s status after Councilmember Robert Johnson expressed his curiosity about it at the council’s Oct. 11 meeting.
“The city of McCammon and Teton have also applied for the program,” Bennion stated.
Ririe, he said, is still in the queue and definitely has a place on Idaho Power’s list. He stated it is also a matter of when Idaho Power has sufficient resources.
According to Johnson, in Oct., the city was originally planning to have the new LED lights installed by December. At this point, it does not look like this target will be likely.
“It’s a matter of timing,” Bennion said. “We’ve already got the funds allocated.”
The Ririe City Council first allocated $15,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the streetlight project at their March 8 meeting.
This project, Bennion said at the time, was one they had been hoping to complete for a while. The city planned to replace the current incandescent street lights with new LED.
“We’re saving, in the long run,” Bennion stated, “in two to three years we’d break even on the power savings.”
In other news in Ririe, the City Council has been working through the Ririe City Code and revising as needed during their scheduled monthly meetings.
According to Bennion, they have been working on all of their city ordinances one chapter at a time and plan to pass a new Ririe City Code in 2023.
“We’re going through one chapter or one section at a time,” he said, “so we don’t have to hammer it all out at once.”
He stated they are reviewing each chapter to verify it’s what they need and make note of changes that need to be made.
The last time a new Ririe City Code was passed in 2007, he stated, which makes it a good time to ensure the code is updated.
This is a big project, Bennion said, going one meeting at a time with a goal of passing the new code in 2023. This way, he said, when ordinances need be changed or updated, they can be changed accordingly with a 2023 city code.
