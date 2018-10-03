The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees discussed training for teachers and how often that requires traveling, after Chairman Jason Ferguson indicated at the Aug. 9 meeting that he would like a detailed explanation of how the district’s minivan is being operated over the last year and the cost to the district.
District Business Manager Blake Jenson informed the board that between rental cars, fuel and mileage reimbursements a total of $9,271 was spent during the 2016-2017 school year and $8,501 was spent during the 2017-2018 school year.
According to draft minutes from the Sept. 13 meeting, Ferguson disagreed with the numbers presented because he remembers there be a $1,200 mileage reimbursement that was not on the spreadsheet that was covered from a bills payable report.
“Ferguson commented that the miles traveled are a lot more in 2017 since the minivan was purchased that they were prior to that,” draft minutes state.
Jenson however said rental car miles before 2017 were not taken into consideration and that the district did not keep track of miles traveled while in a rental car. Despite that, Ferguson said that he believes it was less money for the district when they rented cars.
“The root of his comments come from the general concern to put every dollar we can back into the education of our students—every unnecessary dollar spent takes away from the education of the students.”
With that, Superintendent Chad Williams said he feels like the board is saying administration and teachers are attending too many trainings, all of which he says are necessary.
“He feels all trainings, etc. that the staff have attended are and have been beneficial to themselves and their students,” draft minutes state. “He commented that he could have each staff member come and report before the board what their training was and when they attend something.”
Trustee Becca Andreasen said part of the reason for the conversation is due to the fact that several districts around Ririe do not travel at all, and they are “all doing well without going to all of the trainings.” Jenson however pointed out that State Tech provides the funding for the trainings which is separate from the district budget.
Ferguson commented that if the funds from State Tech are not used for training, they could be used for the students or onsite training. Jenson agreed that there may be some things that could be cut, but technology in the district has drastically improved over the last few years largely due to the training and conferences.
“That is a big part of why Ririe is in the top 10 percent of the State,” minutes state.
Trustee Brigham Cook on the hand questioned why employees have to attend the same trainings every year. He suggested that they go once every two or five years.
“Brigham (Cook) commented that he believes we need to look at what types of trips are being taken, can they be taken every other year, is there a net gain, are we weeding out some things that are not necessary and are we fine tuning what is being attended,” draft minutes state.
Trustees Cody Kemp and Nathan Johnson disagreed explaining they are fine with the training and that these decisions should be made by the administration, not the board.
“Cody (Kemp) commented that he is fine with the travel and is not in agreement of taking tools away from the teachers that will benefit them and their students.”
“He (Johnson) commented that in the scheme of things, other areas in the budget need to be looked at for cuts.”
With that, Ferguson said they can review costs throughout the year and revisit it when the budgeting process begins next year.