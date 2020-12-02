With Jefferson County now in the High Risk level for the spread of COVID-19, the Ririe School District #252 school board is implementing new restrictions on sports – for the time being.
Superintendent Jeff Gee stated that their previous athletic plan was good through Nov. 22 and with the start of winter sports, things were changing for students and spectators.
The state response plan currently says that events can have no more than ten spectators. According to Gee, there’s been a petition from several superintendents to allow two people per participant.
“Our gyms are large enough to allow distancing if there’s just two people per player,” Gee said.
The original sports plan the school district had completely cancelled sports once the county moved to the high risk, or red, level of the COVID-19 response plan, but Gee and the board realized they were the only school district with that guideline.
The district had three active cases in staff that are not teachers as of Nov. 25 and one possible student case.
Gee stated that he’s unsure if the schools will hold their usual concerts as well with where the case numbers are at, but he said they’re trying to be creative to come up with solutions for the students.
For Gee, he said he’s hoping things can get back to normal sooner than later for kids, saying, “Is it possible to hope for a Christmas miracle?”