Ririe upping supplemental levy

The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees are looking to increase the district’s supplemental levy amount from $220,000 to $290,000 to help build the district’s fund balance and to maintain programs throughout the district.
During the Jan. 10 board of trustees meeting, Superintendent Chad Williams indicated that the $290,000 is needed to maintain all programs in the district, adopt a competitive classified salary schedule and to build the district fund balance in order to be able to qualify for a low interest rate for future bonds.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, Williams said due to the district refinancing its 2007 bond at a lower interest rate, they were able to save nearly $250,000.
“He (Williams) commented that a ‘yes’ vote is a vote to continue the student programs that have benefited the students of Ririe School District,” draft minutes state.
Williams pointed out that the district started with a $385,000 supplemental levy, and then dropped the amount to $220,000 a couple years ago. With that, Chairman Jason Ferguson commented that the board needs to remind the public that the board lowered the amount when they could and explain why that happened.
Ferguson said the time has come that they need to add to their fund balance via increasing the supplemental levy to preventing drawing from it.
Despite that, Trustee Brigham Cook said raising the levy rates makes him nervous, and doesn’t want to if they don’t have to. Business Manager Blake Jensen indicated that if $290,000 is not needed next year, the district is not obligated to take that much.
For now, Ferguson said they can approve the supplemental levy up to $290,000 and in the next few months as the budget is built, the board can make a decision whether to take the full $290,000 or lower the amount.
With that, the board unanimously approved the supplemental levy amount up to $290,000. Ferguson requested that Williams get the information out to the public via the district website. A public input meeting will be held Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.
The board rescheduled its regular scheduled meeting Feb. 14 to Feb. 11 due to Valentine’s Day.