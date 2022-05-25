The Ririe City Council approved the hire of Kurt Hibbert as the new city planner at their regular meeting on March 8. Hibbert has officially been working with Ririe for nearly two months now.
According to Council Chairman Eric Bennion, the council began seeking candidates for the position after the previous Planner, Sharon Perry, announced her resignation in February.
Hibbert comes from Madison County, and has been helping small cities and counties in the South East Idaho area since 1998 from Teton down to Blackfoot. Hibbert stated he worked with Rigby and wrote the City’s Comprehensive Plan when John Anderson was still Mayor. He stated he also worked on Jefferson County’s plan as well as aided in the writing of various Area of Impacts.
“I’ve worked with Ririe for many years now,” said Hibbert, “as a consultant on various projects. I’m excited to continue working with Ririe.”
Ririe appointed and contracted Hibbert as a retainer for City Planner. He stated he has been meeting with developers and city officials in Ririe already.
“It’s a fun crew out there,” Hibbert said. “We’re seeing signs of growth and I look forward to coordinating with officials and the citizens to move forward with the growth in the way the city wants.”
According to Hibbert, there are a few growth issues the city currently faces. Ririe is currently in the middle of transitioning some zoning, he stated, as well updating fee structures to accommodate the growth. There are also subdivisions in the area which he said are languishing and he plans to work with the developers to bring those subdivisions up to speed.
“It’s nice to have someone to call and ask when you have questions,” Hibbert said, regarding his role in the community. Fortunately for Ririe, according to Hibbert, they have very active and effective city officials.
The city council and Planning and Zoning committees, Hibbert said, are great to work with, are very involved and effective in their roles.
“I don’t like to say ‘smart growth,’” Hibbert said. “Growing correctly means what is best practice. What is the best way to grow without transferring that burden onto the existing residents and taxpayers? How can we protect the integrity of existing infrastructure?”
Right now, Hibbert sees there is a lot of development and a desire of developers to invest in Ririe. With the growth rate of the county and the city, there is a growing interest in Ririe, whether it’s for commercial or residential developments, as shops or subdivisions according to Hibbert.
“Where we’ve had little commercial development in the past in the downtown area, suddenly we’re seeing four or five commercial developments or buyers express interest. People love rural communities,” Hibbert said.
One thing Hibbert believes communities crave during growth and development is having someone to contact for their questions, someone who is transparent. Transparency, he stated, is very important during growth and development. He hopes he will be able to facilitate that transparency and continue to meet with citizens concerning growth and zoning issues.