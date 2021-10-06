Ririe School Dist. #252 and West Jefferson School Dist. #253 school boards unanimously decided to join the national class-action lawsuit filed against JUUL.
Superintendent Jeff Gee started off by stating the school was approached by their legal counsel and asked if they wanted to be a part of multi-district and multi-state litigation against JUUL. It doesn’t cost the school district anything to be a part of it, but Gee will collect cases from their school district and provide information they have about JUUL in their schools.
“I think it sends a good message that they shouldn’t be marketing to our kids,” said Gee. “Vaping is a hug epidemic right now. If we want to be a part of it, I just need board approval.”
Gee mentioned there are other districts in the state that have joined in this lawsuit against JUUL.
Board member Brigham Cook asked if JUUL would be able to turn around and sue them, but the other board members discussed that it seems unlikely.
Board member Cody Kemp stated other schools across the U.S. have already joined in the class-action lawsuit. Kemp believes it’s a good thing to do.
Kemp then read the motion, “Whereas the Board recognizes that vaping is a national and local problem impacting upon student health and disciplinary operation of the District; and whereas multi-district litigation is pending against JUUL, as well as it’s shareholders in Federal Court; whereas the Board, having considered the inclusion of the District in this multi-district litigation and having found it to be in the best interest of the District and its students, I hereby move that the board take all necessary steps to join this lawsuit as a Plaintiff against JUUL and hereby authorize and direct the Board’s Chairman and/or the Superintendent to execute all necessary documents to that end.”
The board unanimously approved to move forward with the lawsuit.
During the Sept. 17 West Jefferson School Dist. #253 school board meeting, the board unanimously decided to move forward with the lawsuit against JUUL.
Superintendent Shane Williams stated he was informed by the district’s attorney that it’s a national and local problem.
“It’s here, but it’s so difficult to detect it,” said Williams. “It’s difficult for us to determine which kids are and aren’t participating in it.”
Williams stated that the school is, of course, against vaping and does not want the students to be doing it. Williams was asking the parents how intrusive they wanted the school to be in order to stop the problem.
Williams stated the lawsuit recognizes that vaping is a problem; the lawsuit specifically highlights JUUL, because they are specifically targeting teenagers. They are creating products in a way to get teenage students addicted. According to research provided to Williams, it states adults aren’t getting as addicted to vaping as teenagers.
“It gives us an opportunity to make a stand,” said Williams.
Williams stated he will need to do paperwork to present to the district’s attorney, but it could help to make their students safe in the long run.
The council asked if vaping shows up in a drug test, and Williams informed them the nicotine does not.
The board unanimously approved the motion, “[to] take all necessary steps to join this lawsuit as a Plaintiff against JUUL and direct the Superintendent to execute all appropriate documents to that end.”
Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 unanimously decided to to join the lawsuit against JUUL during their Special Board Meeting on Sept. 23.
The school board went over the cost of the lawsuit and how much time it would take for district personnel to gather data that is needed for the lawsuit. Superintendent Chad Martin explained to the board there wasn’t any cost to the district and the district personnel should be able to gather the data.
Board trustee Michael Peterson read the motion, which stated, “Whereas, the District recognized that vaping is a national and local problem impacting upon student health and the disciplinary operation of the District; and whereas multi-district litigation is pending against JUUL, as well as its shareholders in Federal Court; and whereas the Board, having considered the inclusion of the District in this multi-district litigation and having found it to be in the best interest of the District and its students, I hereby move that the Board take all necessary steps to join this lawsuit as a Plaintiff against JUUL and direct the Board’s Chairman and/or Superintendent to execute all appropriate documents to that end.”
The board unanimously agreed and will move forward with the class-action lawsuit against JUUL.