On June 16, the Rigby City Council agreed to postpone the road project on 5th West in Rigby until next year due to the rising prices in asphalt.
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley notified the city council at their May 16 meeting that he received three bids for the road-straightening project. The bids, he said, came in nearly $300,000 over the budget he had set in place for the work.
“I budgeted $300,000,” Bradley said. “It’s double. Asphalt has doubled, everything has doubled.”
The lowest bid, sent in by Bybee Asphalt came in at $678,000. With this increase in cost, Bradley told the council he doesn’t believe the city can pay for the project at this time, as he doesn’t have the funds to pay for it.
The 5th West project was recommended by the Idaho Transportation Department, to straighten out the road which contains a large curb. According to Bradley, besides ITD, the city would also prefer to straighten the road due to property owners on the street being unable to build until it’s fixed. ITD has not placed a time limit on the project.
The council agreed they don’t want to put the project off for another year, but with costs being what they are, they do not see a better alternative.
The consensus among the council was to wait and see if the prices for asphalt and fuel drop in the next year. Councilmember Becky Harrison also suggested looking into grants the city can apply for to help aid in paying for the project’s completion.
The council voted to reject all three bids and to postpone the project until next year and made a note to dedicate a budget of $350 or $400,000 for it.
At the same meeting, the council accepted a bid for $169,099 to construct precast restrooms for Rigby City Park.
According to Bradley, the bid came in at $15,000 above his budget for the project, but in this case, it won’t be a problem as the city has grant money to cover it.
The replacement of the restrooms in the park is part of a larger-scale park renovation project the city received a $225,000 grant to complete. Bradley stated these bids are solely for the restroom replacement, and should not affect the work on other phases of the project.
This project, according to the March 2 edition of The Jefferson Star, is an effort to better service park vendors during events, giving them better lighting and upgraded power supply. Bradley stated at the time that he hopes the improvements will bring in more events to the park in the future.
With the cost of the bathrooms exceeding their budget by $15,000, Bradley stated at the June 16 meeting that the money will need to be taken from another project item for the time being. That being the case, he informed the council that upgrading the lighting in the park may not happen until next year. However, this should not affect the update to the electricity.