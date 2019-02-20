Rigby Middle School was among 17 recipients of a STEM PK12 grant that funds creative science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer-science programs that are hands-on or project-based.
Rigby Middle School Principal Sherry Simmons said the grant was applied for by 8th grade teacher Dillon Nelson, who used the grant funds to purchase weather sensors.
The grant dollars will fulfill everything from 3D-printing initiatives, cybersecurity exercises, robotics and drone programs, and stop-motion animation classes to BrickLAB design challenges, aquaponics and meteorological projects, and STEM-related field trips to state parks
"This time total requests for our CS and PK12 grants exceeded $556,000," STEM A.C. executive director Dr. Angela Hemingway said. "It's a competitive process and we had to decline 48 requests -- two out of five applicants -- but with additional industry support we could more fully fund the needs of Idaho's STEM community."
Overall, the Idaho STEM Action Center has awarded 70 grants worth more than $250,000 to schools, districts, libraries, and out-of-school and youth-enrichment programs statewide to advance science, technology, engineering, and math education. Eastern Idaho schools and organizations earned 20 of these grants worth more than $62,000.
"Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. We have the third-fastest job growth and the second fastest technology sector growth," Hemingway said. "Meanwhile, Idaho's unfilled STEM jobs leaped from 3,800 in 2016 to 6,300 in 2018, which represents nearly $413 million in lost personal wages and more than $22 million in lost state tax receipts. The Idaho Department of Labor predicts upwards of 100,000 STEM jobs will exist in Idaho by 2024. These jobs will represent $6.5 billion in personal income and almost $350 million in tax revenue if Idaho's workforce is posed to fill them. If we do nothing these unfilled jobs could represent a devastating blow to our economy."