Road work in Jefferson County continues to move forward despite weather. Dave Walrath, county Road and Bridge administrator, said they would begin their otta seal projects the week of June 29.
Roads expected to receive otta seals include sections of 200 N, 600 N, Yellowstone Highway, 3145 E, 2300 N, 700 N, 2600 E, 375 N, 2350 N, Old Butte Highway, 1700 N, 2500 N, 2400 N, 600 E, 400 E, 1425 E and 2350 N.
“The road projects are pretty extensive for this year,” Walrath said previously. “It is subject to change but we’ve got work planned through out the summer.”
Following otta seals, the county plans to do clean chip seals and overlays later in the summer, as overlays require warm temperatures.