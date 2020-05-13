Road work kicked off on 4000 East between Highway 48 and the railroad tracks to repair damage caused by harsh winter conditions.
“We’ve got blown up roads all over the place,” Dave Walrath, Jefferson County Public Works administrator, said.
Walrath stated that the work on 4000 East will take a few days, and then road crews will spend the month of May repairing winter-damaged roads. 4000 East will have rectangular areas cut out with a saw with a depth of 2 ft. before pit run gravel gets brought in along with 3/4 aggregate base and then sealed.
July will bring chip seals and in late July and August, overlays will start.
“In September we’ll lose some guys to the harvest and hunting but then we’ll start up again weather permitting,” Walrath said.
Along with weather, revenue may also prove to be a road block for repairs in 2020. According to Walrath, the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, or LHTAC, forecasts a 20% drop in revenue due to the COVID-19 economy.
“20%, that’ll hurt,” Walrath said. “We haven’t seen how revenue will be impacted yet but we’re expecting a loss.”
In addition to the update on 4000 East Walrath gave to commissioners May 4, he also stated that one of the county graders would be out for a couple of weeks after a bird nest that was built in the grader caused for the machine to catch fire, causing $9,500 in damages.
The county will only have to pay $1000 with the claim. According to Walrath, the grader is mainly used in the winter.