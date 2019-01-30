Jefferson County Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath’s request to increase the department’s compensation time from 80 hours to 100 hours was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Jan. 22. The increase will only last until May 1 and then the comp time would revert back to 80 hours.
“Just to be safe,” Walrath said. “If you get us to 100, we’re good for a few weeks.”
Walrath indicated that during the winter months, employees tend to use more than 80 hours of comp time due to plowing snow during weekend or holiday storms. He said when a storm is expected, he instructs employees take time off to reduce the amount of comp time being used.
“If they’re over 40 hours, they get comp time at 1.5,” he said. “If they work, for instance on a holiday, but they haven’t got their 40 in, then it’s straight comp time.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock said a couple years ago the commission increased the department’s comp time due to the winter storms.
The commissioners unanimously approved the comp time increase.
In other discussion, Walrath indicated that they would like to try a pilot program for recaps for the department’s drive tires on their dump trucks with Continental Tire.
“What I want to do is just start with one truck,” he said.
Walrath said right now the department is charged about $500 for a tire recap. With Continental Tire they would be charged $212.
“So there’s savings there,” he said. “I would just like to dip our toe into this thing and see how it works out.”
Lastly, Walrath said they will be holding an open house Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. regarding the Annis Highway project. The open house will provide an opportunity for patrons to ask the commissioners and Walrath questions about the project.