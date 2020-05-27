Jefferson County Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath says things are going "pretty well" in terms of repairing roads in the county despite cold weather.
Public Works did shouldering on Blue Stem Road west of Roberts, crediting safety concerns after work was done on the road last year.
“We want to eliminate the abrupt shoulder along those areas to prevent cars from rolling over if they go off the road,” Walrath said previously on the area.
Gravel roads in the area continue to be treated for dust suppression in the midst of a windy spring and starting in June, Walrath says they'll be starting the Otta Seal program.
According to the current Road and Bridge maintenance plan, which Walrath says is extensive and subject to change, 19 areas will have otto seals done in 2020 with the possibility of needing a clean chip seal in 2021.
Overlays, the most expensive part of the road work, are currently scheduled to take place for Twin Butte Road from the Menan Bridge to the Jefferson and Madison County Line, a section of Bassett Road, part of Old Yellowstone Highway, 4200 E from County Line Road to 300 N as well as 4300 E from County Line Road to 300 N, part of 500 N, 3300 E, 550 N from Old Yellowstone Highway to 4200 E, and part of 700 N.
"I'm a little apprehensive of what we'll get in our next installment from the fuel tax," Walrath said. "The next installment will include April which was a lockdown month so we're waiting to see what the decrease is."
According to Walrath, Road and Bridge has plenty of work to do and are staying busy, but summer weather would help out crews.