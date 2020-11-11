Road and Bridge moves forward on agreement with Bonneville

Jefferson County Road and Bridge is moving forward with a trade agreement with Bonneville County Road and Bridge after getting the go-ahead from commissioner Nov. 2.
Jefferson will be trading 790 cubic yards of 5/8 inch of crushed cinders for Bonneville’s 1997 chip spreader, with commissioner Shayne Young stating that this is “good deal” for the county.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath previously said they were looking to purchase the chip spreader for $15,000 or trade Bonneville $15,000 worth of materials. He stated that Bonneville reached out to him around early October to see if they would be interested in the spreader.
“I think we’d be crazy not to for that price,” Walrath said.
According to Walrath, the spreader has been used by the department before and will a better fit for wider roads in the county and for shoulder work. Bonneville County is replacing the spreader due to cost prohibited repairs. Walrath informed the commissioners Sept. 28 that his workers are very capable in the shop and can make the spreader work.
Commissioners stated during the initial discussion that having an additional spreader would be good for the department and the capability of doing shouldering was an additional benefit as well.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Weston Davis stated that Bonneville County will need a resolution as well to put the agreement into effect, which Walrath said was already underway.